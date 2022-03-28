ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 663,703 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $20.75.

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.