Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $17.10 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUMF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.