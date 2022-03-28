FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Cap of $6.78 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $604,176.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

