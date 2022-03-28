Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

