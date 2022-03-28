Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 737,433 shares.The stock last traded at $153.74 and had previously closed at $158.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

