Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Up 0.6%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 18,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $424,000.

