Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 464,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.83 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.