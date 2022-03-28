Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.
OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $$75.83 during trading hours on Monday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.
Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)
