Frax Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Frax has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $24.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,690,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

