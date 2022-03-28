Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.29 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $353.93 million and $18.29 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.83 or 0.00045974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.