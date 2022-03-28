Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

