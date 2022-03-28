Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez Sells 2,447 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

