Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,448,301 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.72.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
