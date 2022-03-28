FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 7.1%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 32,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,177,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $571.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

