Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.11

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $129,128.04 and approximately $3,399.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,471,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,783 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

