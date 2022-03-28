FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. FUNToken has a market cap of $128.51 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00110655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

