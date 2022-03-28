FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

