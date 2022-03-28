FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

