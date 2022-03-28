FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

