FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Immatics Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. Immatics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $470.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

