FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Increased by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

APTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

