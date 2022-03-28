FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Lowered by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

