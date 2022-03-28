FY2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

