FY2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.