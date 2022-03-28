FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreased by Analyst

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XGN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $8.40 on Monday. Exagen has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 81.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.