FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

