FY2022 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreased by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geely Automobile in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now forecasts that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

