FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

GIS opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

