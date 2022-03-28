FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lowered by Analyst

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.