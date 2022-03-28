FY2022 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Cut by National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.05.

GUD opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

