FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reduced by William Blair

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,828,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.