FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextNav Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02. NextNav has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

