FY2022 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.14).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

