FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TeraGo Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TGO opened at C$5.60 on Monday. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

