FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TeraGo Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
