FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Lifted by Analyst (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.