FY2023 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ITOS stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,188 shares of company stock worth $28,706,741. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

