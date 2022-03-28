FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Australia Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NABZY opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

