FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05.

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

