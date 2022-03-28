FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

