FY2025 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Decreased by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

