G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Short Interest Down 40.6% in March

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,750,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGGV opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. G3 VRM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

