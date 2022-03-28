GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $$11.71 during trading hours on Monday. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India) (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.