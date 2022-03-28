GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $$11.71 during trading hours on Monday. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.
