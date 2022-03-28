Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 1,686,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

