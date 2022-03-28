Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 1,686,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.9 days.
OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.28.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.