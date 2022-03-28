GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.42% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,810. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

