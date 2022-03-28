GAM Holding AG Sells 308,000 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.14% of LexinFintech worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LexinFintech by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of LX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

