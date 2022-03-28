GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,403,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.06. 31,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,891. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.