GamyFi Platform Market Cap Tops $303,743.66 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $303,743.66 and approximately $165,702.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

