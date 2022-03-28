Gary W. Rollins Sells 299,785 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RES traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,773. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RPC by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RPC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

