Gas Price Hits $5.61 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Gas has a total market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00011754 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

