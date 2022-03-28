Gather (GTH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Gather (GTH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Gather has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $1.44 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

